Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, to speak with Lisa Schenkel and Jill Jordan, two of their Prearrangement Advisors, to discuss the importance and process of planning ahead for your family. FairHaven Funeral Home is located at 6557 North Clinton Street, in Fort Wayne. Learn more at fairhavenfortwayne.com or call 260-424-5000.