Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits with John Dortch President & CEO of The Dream Center and their Vice President, Kelley Marvin, to discuss how the new Dream Center programs will support entrepreneurs through mentorship and providing resources and networking options. Learn more at thedreamcenterfw.com. The Dream Center is located at 1615 East Wallace Street in Fort Wayne.
The Dream Center Supports Entrepreneurs
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
