Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Connor Grumme, Food & Beverage Supervisor at Conner’s Rooftop, to taste the spaghetti ice cream and marshmallow chicken and waffles they added for their Buddy the Elf Christmas Pop Up Experience. Learn more at connersrooftop.com. Conner’s Rooftop is located at 223 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.