Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits Metea County Park, the site of next year’s Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana, and speaks with Jake Pickett and Julie Burkholder to learn all of the details about how you can take the plunge for a great cause. The Polar Plunge takes place February 10th at Metea County Park, learn more at soindiana.org/polar-plunge.
Take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
