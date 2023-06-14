Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn and is joined by Executive Director and CEO, Brandon Anderson, as she learns all about their upcoming Father’s Day Classic Cruise on June 18th at 1 pm. Learn more at automobilemuseum.org, or visit them at 1600 South Wayne Street in Auburn.
Take Dad on a Classic Car Cruise at the ACD Museum
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
