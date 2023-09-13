Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Melinda Haines, the CEO of The Literacy Alliance, as they discuss the different programs they offer the community. Plus, they talk about their upcoming ‘Laughs for Literacy’ event on September 22 at the Baker Street Centre. Learn more and get tickets at literacyalliance.org.
Support the Literacy Alliance at ‘Laughs for Literacy’
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
