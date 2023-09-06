Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Stephanie McCormick and Jenny Boyd, from Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, to learn about how the organization makes so many wishes come true, and how you can help by participating in their Request-A-Thon by Adams Radio Group. The Request-A-Thon takes place September 8th from 6 am to 7 pm. Learn more about Make-A-Wish at wish.org/oki.