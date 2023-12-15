Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, Indiana, and meets with Co-Owners Joe and Kristin Collins to taste some of the specialty whiskeys they recently released and to sample their booze-infused chocolates that would make a great gift this holiday season. Learn more at edwincoespirits.com. Edwin Coe Spirits is located at 6675 Us-33 in Churubusco, Indiana.