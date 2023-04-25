Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Penny Drip and is joined by Trevor Scovel, Penny Drip General Manager, as they work behind the bar to mix up a couple of their specialty cocktails, an Espresso Martini and a Coffee Negroni. Penny Drip is located at 815 Lafayette Street in Fort Wayne. You can also learn more here.
Specialty Coffee Cocktails at Penny Drip
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
