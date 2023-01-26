Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams has a look at events going on this weekend with this week’s Social Scene!

Tonight, feminist icon and Grammy award winner “Ani DiFranco” is performing live – at the Embassy Theatre with Peter Mulvey and Sista Strings. DiFranco has embraced punk, funk, hip-hop, and jazz – and she’s even collaborated with Prince. Tickets are on sale now at the Embassy box office or here.

There’s a lot happening at the Clyde Theatre this weekend. Tonight doesn’t miss the eclectic improv-rock band “Umphrey’s McGee” live with “Doom Flamingo” for a night of jam band fun. Then on Friday, the Clyde welcomes “St. Paul and the Broken Bones” with special guest “Rett Madison”. Their music is described as vivid dreamscapes – set to the tune of soul, psychedelia and funk. And on Saturday, “Rod Tough-curls and the Bench Press” return to the Clyde with their tribute to party rock. It’s a guaranteed good time for everyone! Tickets can be found here.

Friday through Sunday, the Mitzpah Shrine Circus makes it’s annual visit to Fort Wayne at the Memorial Coliseum, with multiple shows each day. Tickets are available at the box office here.