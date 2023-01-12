Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams has a look at events going on this weekend with this week’s Social Scene!

Summit City Comedy Club welcomes actor, comedian, and podcaster “Bryan Callen” to their stage. Callen is best known for his recurring role on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and “Schooled”. He will perform on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are available here.

The Clyde Theatre welcomes R&B and Funk legends “The Commodores” to their stage on Saturday Night. Performing their “Greatest Hits Tour” – with special guests “the Sweetwater All Stars”. The show starts at 8 pm, and tickets are still available. And – next Tuesday at the Clyde – don’t miss an Evening With “Big Head Todd and the Monsters” performing their Winter Tour. Head here for more information.

Friday evening at Piere’s Entertainment Center, up-and-coming singer and multi-instrumentalist “Mick Blankenship” brings his hard-rock sounds to Fort Wayne. And then Saturday night brings an “all-ages” hip hop show with “DJ Paul of Three Six Mafia” featuring “Stevie Stone”. Tickets are available here.

Lastly, Friday at Noon, Sweetwater Sound presents a free “Live at Lunch” concert with “Luna Worldcast” on the Crescendo Club stage. Luna will perform original music that combines Americana – with sultry acoustic blues.