Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams takes a look at events that are going on around Fort Wayne this weekend.

On Saturday, how some mysterious fun at The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show from 6-9pm at the Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Fort Wayne. Learn more here.

On Saturday at the Embassy Theatre, Comedian Nate Bargatze is performing his “Be Funny Tour” starting at 7pm. Known for his “The Greatest Average American” comedy special on Netflix, Bargatze is bringing new material to his stop in Fort Wayne. Get your tickets here.

Summit City Comedy Club welcomes comedian Joe Machi for shows Thursday through Saturday night. Machi was a finalist on “Last Comic Standing,” and has performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Tickets are available here.

For music performances, check out TY Causey performing at the Club Room for Friday Night Vibes, which showcases the best local and regional talent. That’s Friday starting at 8pm

And Saturday Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra will perform for I Love Saturdays, featuring the best in pop, soul, R&B and funk – starting at 8pm. Admission to both are free. Learn more here.