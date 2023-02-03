Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams has a look at some of the events going on around town this weekend in this week’s Social Scene.

Summit City Comedy Club welcomes comedian Chico Bean for shows Friday through Sunday night. Chico Bean is one-third – of the “8-5 South Show” and you may know him from the long-running show “Wild N’ Out” hosted by Nick Cannon. He has two performances on Friday night, and you can check him out Saturday and Sunday. Get your tickets to Summit City Comedy Club here.

On Saturday, Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience bring their Prince tribute show to the “Honeywell Arts and Entertainment center” in Wabash. This 5-person ensemble presents an authentic production of “Prince and the Revolution concert”. Go here for more information.

Sunday night the Clyde Theatre welcomes John Waite – to northeast Indiana. He’ll be performing songs from the 80’s and 90’s – like the #1 hit “Missing You.” He is known as a solo artist, but also had group hits including “When I See You Smile.” Tickets are available here.

Also on Sunday, the Embassy Theatre brings some comedy – featuring Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy. Joe is best known for the hit tv shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He’s performed his live comedy shows to sold-out crowds around the world and now brings his show to Northeast Indiana. Tickets are on sale now here.