Now it’s time for “The Social Scene” and entertainment events happening this weekend locally.

On Sunday – Grammy Award Winning – R&B Artist “Tamar Braxton” and singing sensation “Keke Wyatt” will grace the Fort Wayne stage – at the “Valentine’s Night of Love and Laughter” event presented by ALS Comedy. The show is this Sunday, Feb 19th starting at 7pm at Purdue Fort Wayne’s, Rhinehart Music Center. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tonight at 8 PM at the Clyde Theatre, you can catch four-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist “Boney James”. He is known for his original jazz songs like “Butter” and “Stop, Look, Listen.” He will be joined by opener Bashiri Asad, a jazz and soul artist local to Indiana. Tickets are available at the Clyde Theatre here.

On Saturday, Piere’s Entertainment Center will host country singer-songwriter Chayce Beckham, who made a name for himself after winning the nineteenth season of American Idol in 2021. You can get your tickets here.

Lastly, on Saturday and Sunday, the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents the iconic hit musical “Hello Dolly!” for the first time since 1984. The show will run at 7:30 PM on Saturday and 2 PM on Sunday, with more opportunities to attend throughout the month. Tickets are available on the Civic Theatre’s website here.