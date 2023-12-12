Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by singer and songwriter, Christiana Danielle, to discuss her time on The Voice, and her upcoming performance to “Home for the Holidays” to benefit the Euell A Wilson Center. Plus, Shirley Woods, the Founder of the Euell A Wilson Center, speaks about the organization and how it helps the community. The ‘Home for the Holidays’ performance takes place December 16th at the University of Saint Francis Performance Center. You can find tickets at eventbrite.com.