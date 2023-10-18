Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Carly Myers, Chief Marketing Officer at the Embassy Theatre, as they discuss the upcoming Broadway at the Embassy Lineup that kicks off October 25th with Come From Away, plus some information on Broadway Buzz before each show and Student Rush tickets. Living Local 15 is also giving away two tickets to ‘Come From Away’, just enter on our Facebook page at Living Local 15. Learn more at fwembassytheatre.org or call the box office at 260-424-6287.