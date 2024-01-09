Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Science Central and speaks with Executive Director, Martin Fisher, to learn more about the science museum and how they offer a unique experience to be hands-on while learning. Science Central is located at 1950 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. Learn more at sciencecentral.org.
Science Central has fun for the whole family
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
