Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Downtown Fort Wayne and is joined by Executive Chef, Alex Ortiz, as they talk about the fine dining experience they offer. Then Jessica steps into the kitchen to learn how to cook one of their signature steaks and sides. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is located at 224 West Wayne Street in Fort Wayne. Learn more at ruthschrisphg.com.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Jessica Tries Cooking a Steak
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now