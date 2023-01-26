Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams tours the Ronald McDonald House at Parkview Hospital, with the CEO of the Northeast Indiana charity Jen Veatch, to see how they support families who are staying at the hospital. Learn more here and follow their social media accounts below:
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana | Fort Wayne IN | Facebook
RMHC of NE Indiana (@rmhcofneindiana) • Instagram photos and videos
(21) Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana: Overview | LinkedIn