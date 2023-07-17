Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Jen Veatch, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Northeast Indiana, as they talk about the 25th year for the organization and how their Care Mobile works. Then, Jessica heads out to visit with Angela Troyer, a Nurse Practitioner, as they tour the vehicle to see what families can expect when bringing their child for a checkup. Learn more and view the Care Mobile schedule at rmhc-neindiana.org
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile offers Doctors on wheels
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now