Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Jen Veatch, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Northeast Indiana, as they talk about the 25th year for the organization and how their Care Mobile works. Then, Jessica heads out to visit with Angela Troyer, a Nurse Practitioner, as they tour the vehicle to see what families can expect when bringing their child for a checkup. Learn more and view the Care Mobile schedule at rmhc-neindiana.org