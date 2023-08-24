Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery to discuss the procedures they specialize in and learn about their upcoming Open House on September 7th at Union 12. Plus, they have a special offer of 15% off any non-surgical procedure if you mention Living Local 15. Learn more about Diepenbrock Facial Cosmetic Surgery by calling 260-436-6898 or visiting renewedlook.com.