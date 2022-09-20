It may be hard to believe, but the 43rd season of Survivor will air on WANE 15 and CBS on Wednesday, September 21. So who better to talk to about the show than a former winner? That’s exactly who Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams spoke with. Ethan Zohn shares highlights of his experience and what viewers might expect this season.
Previewing Survivor’s 43rd season with former winner
by: Joe Carroll
Posted:
Updated:
