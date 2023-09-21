Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Dr. Michelle Ashcraft, from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, to discuss the state of college applications in the state and how you can get your application fee waived during College Application Week. Learn more at in.gov/che. College Application Week runs from September 25-29.
Prepare for College with College Application Week
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
