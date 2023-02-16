Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams speaks with Victor and Victoria Nelson from Nelson Memorial Gardens about the importance of planning ahead when it comes to the loss of a loved one. They offer support with grief counseling through Favored Grace Unlimited. To learn more about Nelson Memorial Gardens visit their website here or call 260-422-5577. For more about support from Favored Grace Unlimited visit their website here or call, 260-600-7063.
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now