Living Local 15 takes you to the unveiling of the new Martin Luther King Jr. Monument at the corner of Main and Ewing in Downtown Fort Wayne. The ‘Pillars of Hope and Justice’ monument is inscribed with the words MLK Jr. spoke in Fort Wayne in 1963. City officials and Martin Luther King III spoke about the importance of the new monument.
‘Pillars of Hope and Justice’ Monument Unveiling
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
