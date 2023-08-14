Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, and speaks with Innovation Program Leader, Ethel Massing, about one of the medical products that came through the program from prototype to completion and is now helping to educate those all over the state. The Parkview Mirro Center is located at 10622 Parkview Plaza in Fort Wayne. Learn more at parkview.com/mirro-center.