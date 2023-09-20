Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Molly Rao, the Walk Chair for the Out of the Darkness Walk, as they discuss the purpose of the walk and how it brings the community closer together. Learn more at afsp.org. The Out of the Darkness Walk takes place September 24th at noon at Headwaters Park.
Out of the Darkness Walk provides awareness and support for mental health
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
