Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation and speaks with Dr. Mark O’Sullivan, the CEO of NeuroBell, as he is testing out NeuroBell’s EEG device that can detect seizures in babies. This device won the Innovation Program challenge last. Learn more about NeuroBell at neurobell.com. The Parkview Mirro Center is located at 10622 Parkview Plaza in Fort Wayne. Learn more at parkview.com/mirro-center.
NeuroBell CEO Dr. Mark O’Sullivan at the Parkview Mirro Center
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
