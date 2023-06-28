Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by M Vince Nail Spa Assistant Manager Nicole Evans, as they discuss nail education and help you decide which nail style may be best for you. Learn more about M Vince Nail Spa at mvincenailspa.com or visit their location at 4220 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Nail Education and Style Tips with M Vince Nail Spa
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
