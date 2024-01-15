Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams sits down with Geroge Hicks, President of MLK Club Inc, and their former president, Bennie Edwards, to discuss how the organization honors the legacy and mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and their Unified by Ancestry event. The event takes place on January 15th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Parkview Mirro Center. More information about the organization and Unified by Ancestry can be found at mlkclubfw.com.