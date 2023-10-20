Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams speaks with Josette Rider, Director & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, and Lexey Denning, their Director of Community Development for Allen County, to discuss the organization and how you can volunteer to be a ‘Big’ and mentor area youth. Find out more information at bbbsnei.org
Mentor youth as a ‘Big’ with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
