Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by First News Meteorologist Greg Shoup, and Betsy Gephart, the President of the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society, as Greg discusses his genealogy and his upcoming talk at their ‘Meet Your Mishpocha’ event this weekend. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on September 10th, at the Northeast Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society. They are located at 5200 Old Mill Road in Fort Wayne. Learn more at neindianajgs.org.
‘Meet Your Mishpocha’ with the NE Indiana Jewish Genealogy Society
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
