Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Kylie Riecken, The System of Care Coordinator for Allen County, and Kristy Lindeman, the Director of Victim Assistance for the Fort Wayne Police Department, to discuss the upcoming Provider Resource Fair & Family Fun Night, on May 18th, and how you can meet different providers and learn about the services they offer to the community. Learn more on their Facebook Page, Our Children Our Future, Allen County System of Care.