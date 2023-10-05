Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams talks to Joe Pelka, artist and curator of Falling for Art 2023, to discuss how the tour came to be and what to expect on this family-friendly tour around the city of various artists and studios. Falling for Art takes place on October 21st & 22nd, you can learn more at fallingforart.com.
Meet Artists and Explore local Studios on the Falling for Art Tour
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now