Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Christopher James Menswear a speaks with owner Chris Lambert about the new technology that helps them get precise custom measurements that you can use to build a custom shirt. Learn more here or visit their store at 6410 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Measuring Technology & Shirt Customization at Christopher James Menswear
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
