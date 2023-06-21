Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Fractured Glass Art Studio and speaks with Amanda Hildenbrand, about why she brought the studio to Fort Wayne and how the process works. Then Jessica gets hands-on and makes a one-of-a-kind piece of 3D art. Fractured Glass Art Studio is located at 10376 Leo Road in Fort Wayne. Learn more at fracturedglassartstudio.net or call 260-249-6504.