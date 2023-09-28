Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined Staci Kaczmarek from SuperShot and Megan Clouse, From Aging & In-Home Services to discuss the vaccines they provide and how they teamed up to help everyone get their fall vaccines. Learn more at supershot.org. Learn more about Aging and in-home Services at agingihs.org.
Make a Date to Vaccinate with Super Shot
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
