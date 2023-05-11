Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Country Kitchen SweetArt to learn how to decorate cupcakes and make a bouquet out of them with owner Autumn Carpenter. You can attend a class to learn how to make a cupcake bouquet at Country Kitchen SweetArt, the classes are May 12th and May 13th. More information can be found at countrykitchensa.com. Country Kitchen SweetArt is located at 4621 Speedway Drive in Fort Wayne.