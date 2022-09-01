WANE 15 is launching a new, locally produced lifestyle/talk show on Monday, September 5th! Living Local 15 will air weekday mornings at 9 AM and cover food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, and so much more. We’ll go inside local restaurants, highlight local businesses, and explore all that Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio have to offer.

Living Local 15 will be hosted by Jessica Williams, a Dallas, Texas native who is excited to explore Fort Wayne and surrounding communities after living and working in several cities, including Los Angeles. She enjoys cooking, mixology and craft cocktails, dancing, and experiencing new things.

About her move to Fort Wayne, Jessica says “I’m so excited – this city is beautiful, it’s really developing and there’s so much to explore. I’m most looking forward to experiencing seasons here and the beautiful snow! I’m going to get to know you, and you are going to get to know me – we are going to live our best lives together!”

Living Local 15 will air right after CBS Mornings Monday through Friday at 9AM. You can connect with the show on social media @Living Local 15 and on wane.com. If you would like to be a guest on the show, you can send an email to LivingLocal15@wane.com.