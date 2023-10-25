Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Benchmark Physical Therapy in Columbia City, and speaks with Clinic Director Care Brekke, to discuss how their Injury and Fall Risk Screenings work, as well as their Move to Live Campaign. Learn more at movetoliveusa.com or visit their location at 474 West Plaza Drive in Columbia City.
Learn your Injury & Fall Risk with Benchmark Physical Therapy
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
