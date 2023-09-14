Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Candace Studebaker and Brook Dove, to learn all about the upcoming STEM Expo by the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana. Where ALL girls in grades K-12 can come to discover interactive activities and speak with professionals from a variety of STEM fields. There is no Girl Scout membership required. The STEM Expo takes place on October 7th at Purdue Fort Wayne. Learn more about joining by visiting girlscoutsnorthernindiana-michiana.org