Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to M Vince Nail Spa to catch up with General Manager Lam Nyguen, as they talk about services they have in addition to nails, including facials and lash extensions. Jessica then sits down with Britney Baldwin, a cosmetologist to watch a facial treatment. Learn more about M Vince Nail Spa here or visit their location at 4220 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.