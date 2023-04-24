Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Marianne Stanley, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana, to discuss their upcoming Hope Challenge and how teams can get involved. The Hope Challenge takes place on June 17 & June 18. Learn more about the challenge here and learn more about Habitat for Humanity here.
Join the Hope Challenge for Habitat for Humanity
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now