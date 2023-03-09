Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams takes a look at events that are going on around Fort Wayne this weekend. If you attend any of these events make sure to use #JessicasSocialScene, you may get featured on the show.

Starting tonight through Saturday, Ralph Barbosa takes the stage at Summit City Comedy Club. The accomplished stand-up comedian recently made his HBO debut in the HA Festival Comedy Special. Check out Summit City Comedy Club’s website here.

This Friday, the Clyde Theatre will provide a night of nostalgia as 80’s tribute band “Sixteen Candles” takes the stage. The band has toured the country since 2003 and is sure to bring fun through this exciting concert. The Clyde Theatre will also welcome legendary rock guitarist Eric Johnson on Sunday night. He is considered one of the best electric guitarists of all time and has spent over four decades touring the world with his energetic music. Tickets can be found on Clyde’s website here.

If you are more of a movie buff, experience the red-carpet treatment with the Fort Wayne Cinema Center as they put on their 2023 Oscar’s Gala at 6 PM this Saturday. Enjoy a live DJ, movie-themed trivia and games, a screening of an Oscar-nominated movie, snacks, drinks, and a touch of Hollywood glamor with Fort Wayne’s own red-carpet robotic camera. You won’t want to miss this magical event. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Other fun activities this weekend include Taste of Roanoke, ending Sunday, March 12th. It’s your last chance to enjoy the extraordinary flavors of Roanoke featuring local eateries offering special menus and pricing. Learn more here.