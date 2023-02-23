Now it’s time for Jessica’s Social Scene, and entertainment events happening this weekend locally. If you attend any of these events make sure to use #JessicasSocialScene, you may get featured on the show.

Disney on Ice presents “Into the Magic” throughout the weekend. You’re invited to step into the musical world of your beloved Disney characters at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The shows run from Friday to Sunday – and tickets are available now here.

Orchestra Indiana is coming to the Honeywell Center this Friday at 7:30 pm. They will be performing pieces based on a collection of middle eastern folk tales. You can get your tickets on the Honeywell Center’s website here.

If country music is more your style, the Clyde Theatre will host “For the Love of Cash,” a tribute to Johnny Cash and other legends of the country genre, on Saturday at 8 pm. This show also features Grand Ole Opry performer Gary West. You can find tickets on the Clyde Theatre’s website here.

Also on Saturday, Piere’s Entertainment Center welcomes the bluegrass group “Rumpke Mountain Boys” at 9 PM. This band is known for its improv performance style. Go to Piere’s website for more information here.

Lastly, on Saturday, the Embassy Theatre presents “Down the Line 17 – Legends by Locals” Benefit Show. This year’s performers will be celebrating the original Woodstock Music Festival. The show starts at 7, and tickets can be purchased at the Embassy Theatre’s box office or online here.