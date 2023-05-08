Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Belle Sante Med Spa and learns all about the Laser Hair Removal treatment from Spa Manager, Lynn Blanchard. Jessica also receives the treatment and gives her feedback about the experience. Find out more at bellesantemedspa.com, call 260-217-7476, or visit their location at 5010 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Jessica tries Laser Hair Removal at Belle Sante Med Spa
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
