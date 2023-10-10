Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Country Kitchen SweetArt and learns how to decorate Halloween-themed cookies, with baker Amy Saleik, the owner of Amy Bakes. You too can take the class on October 16th and 17th, sign up at countrykitchensa.com. Country Kitchen SweetArt is located at 4621 Speedway Drive in Fort Wayne. Learn more about Amy Bakes at amybakes.net.