Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to Country Kitchen SweetArt to decorate more animal cupcakes, including zebras, giraffes, and tigers, with owner Autumn Carpenter. To learn more about their Open Cupcake Nights, visit their website countrykitchensa.com. Country Kitchen SweetArt is located at 4621 Speedway Drive in Fort Wayne.
Jessica Tries Decorating Cupcakes at Country Kitchen SweetArt
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
