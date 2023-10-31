Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to Country Kitchen SweetArt to make some caramel and chocolate-covered apples for the fall season with owner, Autumn Carpenter. Country Kitchen SweetArt has all of the ingredients you need to make your own sweet treats. Visit them at 4621 Speedway Drive in Fort Wayne. They also have a variety of classes, you can learn more at countrykitchensa.com.
Jessica Tries Decorating Caramel Apples
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
