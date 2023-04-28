Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the new Chicken Salad Chick location at Jefferson Pointe and speaks with Danielle Hicks, Chicken Salad Chick District Manager, as she tastes all of their varieties of chicken salad. Chicken Salad Chick is located at 1715 Apple Glen Blvd in Fort Wayne. Learn more here.
Jessica Tastes all the Chicken Salad Chick Flavors
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
